Shifra Noy, 71: ‘Mythological’ preschool teacher soothed every toddler

Shifra Noy, 71, was murdered by Hamas terrorists in her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

She was considered missing for 12 days until her body was found and her death confirmed. She was buried in Rehovot on October 19 and is survived by her daughters, Efrat and Dorit, and a number of grandchildren, as well as her siblings.

Her ex-husband, Yossi Gross, the father of her two daughters, was also murdered in Nir Oz on October 7.

Friends and family recalled Noy as being devoted to her close and extended family members, and being a talented seamstress who always used her skills to help others.

A eulogy from the kibbutz noted that “despite the fact that we don’t know exactly when you arrived in Nir Oz, you were always here for us. It seems that you are Nir Oz and Nir Oz is you.” The kibbutz described Noy as “our mythological preschool teacher” for many years, who later moved to work in the laundry room “and knew every item of clothing and to whom they belonged. More than once you scolded us for not coming to pick up our laundry on time.”

“Anywhere you worked you did so with thoroughness and diligence, and you invested care and energy in your unique way,” the eulogy read. “A big and special place in your heart was saved for your daughters and grandchildren, whose visits to Nir Oz were a source of comfort and pride at once.”

Her relative, Rinat Shohat, wrote on Facebook that “the world should know who Shifra Noy was… modest, humble, funny, who loved to work in the kibbutz and give back to the community.”

“She never complained when it was hard for her even though she suffered from different health problems, but mostly I will remember her as a woman of peace who only worked to reconcile others and help all of humanity,” Shohat wrote. “My dear Shifra — thank you for the privilege of knowing you, thank you for never forgetting my birthday and that of all members of the family. Thank you for worrying about me anytime I was a little down.”

“You always knew to say the correct and calming words,” she continued. “I’ll never forget that! Thank you also for all the sewing repairs you did for us and all the tasty vegan cooking that you made sure was available in plenty on your table — you were always talented in everything you created!”

Her niece, Ariela Ashush Kosto, wrote on Facebook about “my dear Shifra, my aunt, my second mother.”

“I love you so much and I need to tell you a few words of thanks,” she wrote. “Thank you for your warm and loving hug. Thank you for your wet kiss on my cheek. Thank you for always being a listening ear. Thank you for worrying about me and always asking about me. Thank you for every birthday you called to wish me mazel tov. Thank you for every holiday you called to wish chag sameach and invite us.”

“Thank you for teaching me how to swim,” she continued. “Thank you that the door of your home was always open to me and my family. Thank you for going along with my silliness and for teaching me how to make atayef and abadi cookies even if it was the middle of the day. Thank you for making me laugh and laughing with me about little things. Thank you for teaching me patience. Thank you for teaching me unconditional love.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.