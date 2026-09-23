Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Israeli man seriously injured in car-ramming attack in West Bank; assailant shot dead

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:18 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The scene of a stabbing at the Maccabim Junction along Route 443 on September 25, 2019. (United Hatzalah)
Illustration: The scene of a stabbing at the Maccabim Junction along Route 443 on September 25, 2019. (United Hatzalah)

An Israeli man in his 30s was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack at the Maccabim Junction in the West Bank a short while ago, the military and medics say.

The IDF says troops operating at the scene shot dead the assailant who carried out the ramming.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says its medics are treating an unconscious man in his 40s in serious condition who was hit by a car at the checkpoint on Route 443.

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