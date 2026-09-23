Man seriously injured in West Bank car-ramming is IDF soldier — police

The Israel Police say the victim of the car-ramming attack at a checkpoint in the West Bank a short while ago is an IDF soldier.

The assailant accelerated toward a police cruiser stationed at a checkpoint on Route 443, running over a soldier who was operating alongside a cop, the police say.

IDF troops stationed in the area returned fire, killing the driver.

The soldier in his 30s was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition, medical officials say.

The man was admitted to the hospital’s trauma room following his severe injuries. He underwent life-saving treatment and is sedated and intubated, the hospital says.

Diana Bletter contributed to this report.