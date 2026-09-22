Huckabee adviser accused of breach after asking Israeli guests for monetary wedding gift

A senior adviser to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee requested “monetary wedding gifts” from Israeli citizens in an invitation for his wedding, in what sources cast as a national security breach, according to a report on Monday.

David Milstein, who holds top-level security clearance, sent out the paperless invitation on September 16 along with a QR code to all the guests at his wedding who could use it to gift money, Politico’s Playbook daily newsletter reported, citing screenshots of the invite.

Milstein appeared to take down the payment link after Playbook asked the official if he had received permission from the US government for the request on Saturday. It is unclear if any money was sent to Milstein in that time.

“Unfortunately, our email/message intended only to respond to requests from family and close family friends who had asked us if we had a gift registry was unintentionally sent to the broader guest list. Please know we cannot accept gifts of any kind,” Milstein wrote to guests in a message seen by the outlet.

Milstein’s actions are considered a national security threat, several sources told Playbook, though he is not under any criminal suspicion or accused of wrongfully accessing intelligence.

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In Israel, it is customary for couples to request monetary gifts from guests instead of having a gift registry, which is common in other countries.

Scoop: David Milstein, a top Jerusalem embassy aide who holds a top-secret security clearance, sent a wedding invitation soliciting “monetary wedding gift[s]” in either “U.S. dollars or Israeli shekels” & a QR code. After @playbookdc asked Milstein whether he had State and WH… pic.twitter.com/idvgfebxte Advertisement — Adam Wren (@adamwren) September 21, 2026

“He’s a giant walking counterintelligence red flag,” an intelligence community member, who saw screenshots of the request before Playbook’s probe, told the outlet. “The fact that he is blatantly soliciting donations is absolutely jaw-dropping.”

“He has access to some of the most sensitive intelligence that we have routed through that embassy,” the intelligence community member said.

“If this was any other employee at this point, he would have his clearance suspended,” he said.

Another person familiar with the matter called it the “final straw” for the adviser after he welcomed convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard to the US Embassy in Jerusalem last year.

Two unnamed sources alleged that people fear Milstein since he regularly name-drops his stepfather, Mark Levin, an influential Fox News commentator and associate of US President Donald Trump.

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Milstein, the CIA, and the US State Department did not comment on the report.

In a lengthy post on X, Huckabee lambasted Politico’s article and defended Milstein as a “brilliant policy wonk.”

“Just when you didn’t think some DC muckraking ‘journalist’ could fill a column with more manure than the elephant barn at the zoo, along comes ‘Politicrap’ (Politico) with an attempted hit job on an Embassy Jerusalem staffer,” he said.

“Those of us who actually know David and appreciate him wanted to know how best to celebrate his upcoming wedding. We are genuinely excited for him and thrilled that he found enough time away from his obsession with work that he met a beautiful young lady, proposed, was told yes, and has a date set for the occasion,” he wrote.

Just when you didn’t think some DC muckraking “journalist” could fill a column with more manure than the elephant barn at the zoo, along comes “Politicrap” (Politico) with an attempted hit job on an Embassy Jerusalem staffer. It’s a “swing and a miss” that reminds us all why we… — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 21, 2026

According to Huckabee, Milstein had “never” brought up his stepfather.

“He has made his own way on sheer hard work and a deep knowledge of Middle East policy issues that no one I’m acquainted with can match.”

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“Adding the canard that Jonathan Pollard visited the embassy is another real warm pile of bovine droppings. David had nothing to do about the visit or that I approved it. The purpose of it, which was at Pollard’s request, was to thank me for showing kindness and respect to his late wife during when I met her at a public event,” he said, adding it was not a secret event.

Levin also praised his stepson, stating that he would not be treated in that way if he wasn’t related to him, adding that Trump was “right to ban Politico from the White House.”

President Trump was right to ban Politico from the White House. And I want to tell you why, and about a specific situation this morning involving my stepson, David Milstein. David is a young man who is about to get married in Israel in October. He works for Ambassador to… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 21, 2026

“David was asked by family members, who live all over the world and throughout the country, about gifts for his upcoming wedding and if he was registered anywhere. David responded to requests by sending an email-message that there was no registration for gifts and suggested an alternative option. The email-message was intended for family and close friends but went to the larger email list of guests,” Levin wrote on X.

“As soon as he realized it went to the larger list, literally in less than 48 hours, he sent another email making clear he would not and could not accept gifts of any kind from the larger group,” he said.