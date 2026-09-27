Bangkok floods force almost 5,000 people into shelters

Thousands of Bangkok residents awoke in shelters this morning after flooding triggered by days of heavy rain in the Thai capital inundated homes and roads, with some starting to dry out their homes and belongings.
Nearly 4,900 people have been evacuated to shelters, with around 52,000 households affected by the floods, which prompted a disaster declaration across the capital, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
More than 330 millimeters (13 inches) of rain fell in some areas of the city between Thursday and today, the weather agency says.
Widespread deluges across the Southeast Asian country in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.
Pedestrians in plastic rain ponchos trudged through murky floodwaters in Bangkok’s east — knee-deep in some areas of a grocery store parking lot — floating their belongings in plastic tubs alongside them, AFP journalists report.
Water levels in Bangkok’s network of canals remained high this morning, with authorities working to speed up drainage, the BMA says.
More rain is forecast throughout Sunday for Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, but will begin to taper off on Monday, it saus.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt says several roads are still flooded and warns Bangkok residents in a Facebook Live post to avoid unnecessary travel.
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