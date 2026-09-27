27 killed in 2 separate mass shootings in South Africa

South African police say they have launched a manhunt after 17 people were killed and 15 wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Wedela township southwest of Johannesburg.

Emergency medical services declared the 13 males and 4 females dead at the scene, and the motive for the shooting was not known, the South African Police Service says in a statement posted on X.

“Suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols,” the statement says of the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. (10:30 Israel time) yesterday in Gauteng province.

Fifteen other victims with gunshot wounds were transported to medical facilities, the police say.

No arrests have been made, the statement says. Suspects allegedly targeted the tavern, opening fire on customers drinking outside and then moving inside to continue shooting, the police say.

Separately, 10 people were killed and 11 wounded in an early-morning shooting in a township outside Cape Town, police say.

Gunmen entered an entertainment venue in Lwandle at 1:46 a.m. (2:46 a.m. in Israel) and “shot at patrons,” police say, adding that five of the victims died at the scene.