IDF: Hamas sniper who was planning attacks killed in Gaza airstrike

A Hamas sniper was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

The IDF says the strike killed Adi Adil Abd al-Aaser, a sniper operative who had been advancing attacks and attempting to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

He was killed to “remove a threat,” the IDF adds.

להסרת איום מיידי: צה"ל חיסל צלף מארגון הטרור חמאס בדרום רצועת עזה אתמול, צה"ל תקף בדרום רצועת עזה וחיסל את המחבל עדי עדלי עבד עלאעצר, צלף בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. בעת האחרונה, המחבל קידם מתווי טרור נגד כוחות צה”ל ואזרחי מדינת ישראל ופעל לשיקום יכולות הארגון, תוך הפרה… pic.twitter.com/UO7XGZ0Jwj — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 28, 2026