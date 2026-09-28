Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

IDF: Hamas sniper who was planning attacks killed in Gaza airstrike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:28 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas sniper was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

The IDF says the strike killed Adi Adil Abd al-Aaser, a sniper operative who had been advancing attacks and attempting to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

He was killed to “remove a threat,” the IDF adds.

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