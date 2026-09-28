Parking reopens at Ben Gurion Airport after congestion eases

Parking lots at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international gateway, reopened this morning for the traveling public, the Israel Airports Authority announces.

Starting this morning, parking is available at Ben Gurion Airport lots, after congestion eased and spaces freed up.

“The public can once again travel to the airport by private vehicle and park in the airport’s lots, subject to availability,” the Israel Airports Authority says in a statement.

On Sunday, the airports authority told all travelers to avoid arriving at Ben Gurion by car and instead use public transportation. Israel’s main international airport ran out of parking spaces due to high passenger traffic during the peak Jewish holiday travel season.