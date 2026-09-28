US reportedly deploys two squadrons of fighter jets at southern Israel airbase
The US deployed two squadrons of fighter jets at Israel’s southern Ovda Airbase in the past day, Channel 12 news reports, in what appears to be part of a force rotation.
The report says that the squadrons joined other American fighter jets already stationed at Ovda, but according to Israeli security officials cited by the network, the development is related to broader movements of US forces in the region.
The security officials reportedly say that the movement of the US aircraft from one location to Israel does not indicate an escalation or a different level of alert regarding Iran, and that the Americans are still “very far” from the force buildup they had on the eve of the war in Iran.
The American military constantly shuffles around its forces in the Middle East and other regions.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Trump may offer sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for progress on nuclear issue — report
- Likud candidate apologizes for saying he wished he could ‘return’ ex-hostage Lifshitz to Hamas
- PM’s office confirms Abu Dhabi meeting with MBZ, says Shin Bet demanding legal action against Channel 12 for report
The Times of Israel Community.