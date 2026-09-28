Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

US reportedly deploys two squadrons of fighter jets at southern Israel airbase

Today, 8:43 pm
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The US deployed two squadrons of fighter jets at Israel’s southern Ovda Airbase in the past day, Channel 12 news reports, in what appears to be part of a force rotation.

The report says that the squadrons joined other American fighter jets already stationed at Ovda, but according to Israeli security officials cited by the network, the development is related to broader movements of US forces in the region.

The security officials reportedly say that the movement of the US aircraft from one location to Israel does not indicate an escalation or a different level of alert regarding Iran, and that the Americans are still “very far” from the force buildup they had on the eve of the war in Iran.

The American military constantly shuffles around its forces in the Middle East and other regions.

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