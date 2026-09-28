Mediators pushing Iran to compromise on nuclear program, but Tehran believes it can endure US pressure — report

Mediators are pressuring Iran to compromise on its nuclear program in order to jumpstart talks with the United States after US President Donald Trump’s rejection of Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, unnamed mediators tell The Wall Street Journal.

However, Iran’s leaders believe they can endure US pressure, including its blockade or potential renewed airstrikes, government officials in the region who are in regular contact with Iran tell the Journal.

Arab officials tell the Journal that Iran wants the US to compromise so that talks can advance.

The US and Israel launched strikes in February to degrade the Iranian regime’s military capabilities and distance the threats posed by its nuclear and missile program.

Now, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has worked to block since the start of the war, has appeared to become the focus of diplomatic efforts to end the war.