Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
Dutch FM says he regrets Israeli decision to revoke credentials of diplomats in Ramallah
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Netherlands says it regrets Israel’s decision to revoke the diplomatic accreditation of Dutch officials based in the West Bank over the country’s sanctions on goods from Israeli settlements.
“I deeply regret this unnecessary decision,” Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen says, adding that the decision by The Hague to suspend imports from the West Bank was “not directed against Israel.”
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