Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Dutch FM says he regrets Israeli decision to revoke credentials of diplomats in Ramallah

By Reuters Today, 9:20 am
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Netherlands says it regrets Israel’s decision to revoke the diplomatic accreditation of Dutch officials based in the West Bank over the country’s sanctions on goods from Israeli settlements.

“I deeply regret this unnecessary decision,” Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen says, adding that the decision by The Hague to suspend imports from the West Bank was “not directed against Israel.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.