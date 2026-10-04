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Trump taps intelligence chief as AI czar, set to deliver report in 120 days — WSJ

By Reuters Today, 4:48 am
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Jay Clayton testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing to be the next director of national intelligence on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Jay Clayton testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing to be the next director of national intelligence on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The White House has created a task force to examine AI’s risks and opportunities and recommend what role the federal government should play in overseeing the technology, with a report due within 120 days, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing the head of the task force, Jay Clayton.

Clayton, who heads the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said he would lead the group, known as the “Super Intelligence Force,” effectively serving as US President Donald Trump’s AI czar, the report says, citing a senior White House official.

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