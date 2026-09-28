Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Palestinians say settler extremist torched cars, scrawled revenge messages overnight

Today, 6:44 am
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Palestinian reports say settler extremists torched cars overnight and spray-painted graffiti messages of revenge in West Bank villages.

In Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah, Hebrew messages are found saying “Happy holiday from the happy Jews” — a reference to the Jewish festival of Sukkot — and “Revenge Ein Raya” — a reference to a recent terror attack at a natural spring near the settlement of Neve Tzuf in which an Israeli man was killed.

Separately, there are reports of cars being torched in the nearby village of Ras Karkar.

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