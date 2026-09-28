Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
Palestinians say settler extremist torched cars, scrawled revenge messages overnight
Palestinian reports say settler extremists torched cars overnight and spray-painted graffiti messages of revenge in West Bank villages.
In Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah, Hebrew messages are found saying “Happy holiday from the happy Jews” — a reference to the Jewish festival of Sukkot — and “Revenge Ein Raya” — a reference to a recent terror attack at a natural spring near the settlement of Neve Tzuf in which an Israeli man was killed.
????عاجل | مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات ويخطّون شعارات معادية خلال هجومهم على أحد المنازل في قرية دير أبو مشعل شمال غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/wH5iyGSZze
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 28, 2026
Separately, there are reports of cars being torched in the nearby village of Ras Karkar.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Egypt’s intel chief warned Netanyahu of attack days before Oct. 7, after 2 previous warnings — report
- Israeli soccer captain on Ireland’s players: ‘Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them’
- Goalkeeper Peretz apologizes for Israeli team’s poor showing in defeat to Ireland; says Irish players’ hostility ‘stems from ignorance’
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