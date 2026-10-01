Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Flydubai attacker urged, ‘Kill me,’ when he had been subdued and bound, Israeli heroes recount

By ToI Staff Today, 10:24 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with survivors of the flydubai flight that was attacked, October 1, 2026. Yaniv Hayun is seated to the left of the prime minister. (Screenshot/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with survivors of the flydubai flight that was attacked, October 1, 2026. Yaniv Hayun is seated to the left of the prime minister. (Screenshot/GPO)

Yaniv Hayun, one of the Israelis who overpowered the Omani copilot who was allegedly trying to crash flydubai FZ1073, says the attacker called out, “Kill me,” when he had been bound and immobilized and he knew his attempt had failed.

Several of the Israeli heroes met earlier today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described how they saved the plane.

In a clip released by the Government Press Office, Dr. Shota Musayev, who treated the plane’s stabbed captain, describes how the Israelis initially used headphone wire to tie up the copilot, “to ensure that he could not start to go wild.”

Hayun interjects, “He shouted, ‘Kill me, kill me,’ in English.”

Elaborates Hayun, “That means he had failed in the mission and preferred to die.”

Netanyahu referred to this earlier today in a Fox News interview, in which he said the Omani copilot “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination” and also quoted the attacker as saying, “Kill me, kill me.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.