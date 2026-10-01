Flydubai attacker urged, ‘Kill me,’ when he had been subdued and bound, Israeli heroes recount

Yaniv Hayun, one of the Israelis who overpowered the Omani copilot who was allegedly trying to crash flydubai FZ1073, says the attacker called out, “Kill me,” when he had been bound and immobilized and he knew his attempt had failed.

Several of the Israeli heroes met earlier today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described how they saved the plane.

In a clip released by the Government Press Office, Dr. Shota Musayev, who treated the plane’s stabbed captain, describes how the Israelis initially used headphone wire to tie up the copilot, “to ensure that he could not start to go wild.”

Hayun interjects, “He shouted, ‘Kill me, kill me,’ in English.”

Elaborates Hayun, “That means he had failed in the mission and preferred to die.”

ראש הממשלה נתניהו עם גיבורי הטיסה מדובאי: ״אני אומר לאזרחי ישראל ללמוד מכם, לפקוח עיניים ולהיות ערניים. אנחנו בתקופה מאוד רגישה. יש כוונה של האויבים שלנו לפגוע בנו״ במהלך המפגש, ראש הממשלה שמע את עדותם המטלטלת על מאמצי ההשתלטות: ״קשרנו את הטייס הדוקר עם החוט של האוזניות. הוא אמר… pic.twitter.com/qK7hvR2MBW — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) October 1, 2026

Netanyahu referred to this earlier today in a Fox News interview, in which he said the Omani copilot “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination” and also quoted the attacker as saying, “Kill me, kill me.”