Netanyahu claims Omani flydubai pilot ‘underwent Islamist radical indoctrination’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that the Omani first officer who stabbed the pilot on yesterday’s flydubai flight “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” in an interview with Fox and Friends.

Netanyahu: We know that the attacker pilot underwent “Islamist radical indoctrination.”

pic.twitter.com/KZ1VLpbYTE — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 1, 2026

It is the second time that the prime minister has spoken to the conservative US Fox News outlet in the past 24 hours.

He says Israel will be able to conclusively say within the coming days whether the copilot had any links to Iran.