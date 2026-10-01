Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Netanyahu claims Omani flydubai pilot ‘underwent Islamist radical indoctrination’

Today, 3:55 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that the Omani first officer who stabbed the pilot on yesterday’s flydubai flight “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” in an interview with Fox and Friends.

It is the second time that the prime minister has spoken to the conservative US Fox News outlet in the past 24 hours.

He says Israel will be able to conclusively say within the coming days whether the copilot had any links to Iran.

 

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.