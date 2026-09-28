Saudi FM arrives in Washington for talks with US counterpart amid Houthi escalation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Washington for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Saudi state news agency says, amid escalating hostilities between Riyadh and Yemen’s Houthis.

The two will discuss bilateral ties as well as key regional and international developments, the agency adds.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sought US military help this month against the Iran-backed Houthis, but Washington declined to launch strikes, though it agreed to supply intelligence and targeting support, sources had told Reuters.