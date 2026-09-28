Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Saudi FM arrives in Washington for talks with US counterpart amid Houthi escalation

By Reuters Today, 7:40 am
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Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Washington for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Saudi state news agency says, amid escalating hostilities between Riyadh and Yemen’s Houthis.

The two will discuss bilateral ties as well as key regional and international developments, the agency adds.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sought US military help this month against the Iran-backed Houthis, but Washington declined to launch strikes, though it agreed to supply intelligence and targeting support, sources had told Reuters.

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