Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Palestinian blocked by rioters from Jalud return says home burned down

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:24 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian homeowner whose return to his property was blocked by settlers overnight says his home was burned to the ground by the violent mob.

Mahmoud Tubasi tells The Times of Israel that rioters also torched the car he and his family arrived in, only escaping without injuries because IDF troops pulled them to safety and moved them into a military vehicle.

Tubasi and his family had been attempting to return home under IDF escort after the High Court ruled earlier this month that Israeli authorities must remove settlers who had taken over three Palestinian homes, and allow the return of their owners.

Tubasi says he got a call from the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration around midnight telling the family they could go back home, before their return was violently thwarted.

Footage published by Palestinian media shows an attempt to set the house on fire, though it was unclear how extensive the blaze was.

Footage also showed extensive damage inside the house, including smashed stairs, after settlers had stayed there for several weeks.

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