Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Sa’ar blasts Jalud riot as ‘serious and abhorrent’

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:46 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemns the overnight violence against troops and Palestinians in the West Bank village of Jalud, calling it “serious and abhorrent.”

“Anyone who commits these criminal offenses and assaults Border Police fighters and IDF soldiers, and even harms them, are criminals who must be dealt with to the full severity of the law,” says Sa’ar on X.

“They harm our values. They harm Jewish settlement. They harm Israel,” he writes.

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