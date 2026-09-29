Army confirms killing Hamas commander in Gaza strike

The IDF and Shin Bet confirm killing the commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade in a strike in Gaza City overnight.

Izz al-Din al-Bik had been in the role since the previous Northern Gaza Brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour, was killed by Israel on November 10, 2023, according to the military.

The joint statement says that al-Bik was responsible for managing the activities of the brigade’s operatives, including directing them to carry out attacks on Israeli troops and civilians. The commander was also involved in restoring the brigade’s capabilities, “which suffered a fatal blow throughout the war,” the army says.

Al-Bik was killed “in a precise aerial strike” in Gaza City overnight, because he “posed an immediate threat to IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” the military and Shin Bet add.

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את מפקד חטיבת צפון הרצועה של ארגון הטרור חמאס צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו בצפון רצועת עזה הלילה וחיסלו את המחבל עז אלדין ביכ, מפקד חטיבת צפון הרצועה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. עז אלדין ביכ מכהן בתפקידו מאז חיסולו של אחמד ע'נדור, ואחרי ששירת כקצין המודיעין בחטיבה.… pic.twitter.com/EoRSpLDyWr — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 29, 2026