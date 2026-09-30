Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Reports: Israeli officials increasingly believe flydubai emergency was terror

By ToI Staff and Lazar Berman Today, 12:36 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Channel 12 and Ynet report that there is a growing assessment in Israel that the emergency on board the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was an attempted terror attack, though it still can’t say so definitively.

The flight landed in Saudi Arabia after a violent altercation in the cockpit.

Intensive conversations are taking place in Israel right now about the flight, Channel 12 says.

Unconfirmed reports in Hebrew media say the copilot, an Omani, is being investigated on the ground by Saudi authorities, after allegedly stabbing the captain, an Emirati, and attempting to crash the plane.

At the same time, other options are being looked into, including a mental health episode that was not nationalistic in nature.

There has not yet been an official statement on the circumstances of the incident by Israeli, Saudi or Emirati authorities.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.