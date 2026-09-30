Reports: Israeli officials increasingly believe flydubai emergency was terror

Channel 12 and Ynet report that there is a growing assessment in Israel that the emergency on board the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was an attempted terror attack, though it still can’t say so definitively.

The flight landed in Saudi Arabia after a violent altercation in the cockpit.

Intensive conversations are taking place in Israel right now about the flight, Channel 12 says.

Unconfirmed reports in Hebrew media say the copilot, an Omani, is being investigated on the ground by Saudi authorities, after allegedly stabbing the captain, an Emirati, and attempting to crash the plane.

At the same time, other options are being looked into, including a mental health episode that was not nationalistic in nature.

There has not yet been an official statement on the circumstances of the incident by Israeli, Saudi or Emirati authorities.