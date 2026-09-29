Price at pump set to hit record high of NIS 8.27 per liter

A limited reprieve from sky-high gas prices will come to a close Thursday, with fuel costs set to hit a record NIS 8.27 per liter for October, the Energy Ministry announces.
The price, equivalent to $10.17 per gallon, is NIS 0.52 higher per liter than September, even with a half-shekel discount on a fuel tax surcharge remaining in place.
The discount, which dropped the price at the pump to NIS 7.75 for most of September, is set to expire in November.
In a statement, the Energy Ministry says the rise is largely due to instability in world energy markets sending prices skyward, with oil breaking the $100 per barrel benchmark. It does not mention the war with Iran started by Israel and the US as the cause for the higher prices.
The shekel’s strength against the dollar is also a factor, it says.
The previous high was NIS 8.25/liter, set in September 2012. It was briefly matched in early September this year before the tax discount took effect.
Fuel prices in Israel are controlled by the government, which updates the maximum gas stations may charge once a month.
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