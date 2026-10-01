Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026
El Al says first repatriation flight from Dubai expected tomorrow; tickets to cost $249
Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel
Israel’s flagship carrier El Al says it expects the first repatriation flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv to depart on Friday to help stranded Israelis return home.
Following the cancellation of all flydubai flights to and from Israel, El Al will operate a special repatriation service to bring back Israelis currently in Dubai. El Al aircraft will depart from Tel Aviv without passengers.
Once approvals from security authorities are received, the flights will be available for booking via the El Al website and through travel agents.
These one-way flights will be sold at a flat rate of $249 per ticket, including a piece of carry-on luggage.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- High Court begins hearings on ban of Arab parties and candidates from Oct. 27 election
- Lt. Col. Aryeh Amidror, son of former national security adviser, named as Gaza Division intel officer involved in Oct. 7 failures
- Antisemitic conspiracies about flydubai attack spread quickly across social media, watchdogs find
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