El Al says first repatriation flight from Dubai expected tomorrow; tickets to cost $249

Israel’s flagship carrier El Al says it expects the first repatriation flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv to depart on Friday to help stranded Israelis return home.

Following the cancellation of all flydubai flights to and from Israel, El Al will operate a special repatriation service to bring back Israelis currently in Dubai. El Al aircraft will depart from Tel Aviv without passengers.

Once approvals from security authorities are received, the flights will be available for booking via the El Al website and through travel agents.

These one-way flights will be sold at a flat rate of $249 per ticket, including a piece of carry-on luggage.