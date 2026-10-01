UN chief ‘relieved’ that tragedy was averted on flydubai flight to Tel Aviv

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” but “relieved that tragedy was averted” on the flydubai flight to Tel Aviv yesterday after the pilot was stabbed by his first officer in an apparent attempt to crash the plane.

Guterres “strongly condemns any act that places civilian lives and the safety of civil aviation at risk” and “is grateful to all the authorities concerned for ensuring the safety of all passengers and for conducting their investigation,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric says.