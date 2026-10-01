Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Wounded flydubai pilot transfered to UAE, is ‘recovering well,’ Indian embassy says

Today, 5:14 pm
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The flydubai pilot who was stabbed in the thwarted attack aboard the plane yesterday has been moved from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates and is recovering, the Indian embassy in the UAE says on X.

Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal “visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well. The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being,” the post says.

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