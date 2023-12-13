Norelle & Roya Manzuri, 25, 22: US-born sisters ‘most lovable people’

Norelle Manzuri, 25, and Roya Manzuri, 22, dual US-Israeli citizens from Hod Hasharon, were murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

Roya’s body was found first, and she was buried on October 12, while the family held out hope that Norelle would be found alive, and thought she may have been kidnapped. But a few days later her body was also located, and she was laid to rest on October 15.

They are survived by their parents, Manny and Sigal, and younger brother Shai. Norelle’s boyfriend, Amit Cohen, was also with them at the rave and murdered alongside them.

Norelle and Roya were both born in Los Angeles, according to family, and attended the Temple Israel of Hollywood Jewish day school before they moved to Israel.

“They’re just the most lovable people, they come in a room and they just make everybody happy,” their friend, Noa, who was with them at the party, told NBC News.

While sitting shiva for Roya, and waiting to hear about Norelle, their parents took part in a Zoom meeting with US President Joe Biden. During the video call, they received a knock on the door informing them that Norelle had also been killed.

Rachel Goldberg, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage, told The Times of Israel podcast that Sigal unmuted “and she said, ‘I just got the knock on the door that my other daughter is dead.’ And she started screaming and we all, 12 of us, started crying on the call. And [Biden] put his hands in his hands and started sobbing. And it was so powerful because we were so with her.”

“As a mom, to live without them, I don’t know how it can happen,” Sigal told Kan News in an interview. “How can I live without them?”

Their parents said that authorities told them not to view their bodies for identification, “as it’s better to remember them beautiful.”

“It’s a sadness that does not end,” said their father Menashe. “I wake up in the morning and ask myself, ‘Today I won’t see them either?'”

Sigal said Norelle and Amit met in South America “and were the most cliche, sparks, love at first sight — he planned to propose to her in February, he was quietly saving up for a ring, but she found out. The joke was always that we need three things for her wedding: a good DJ, good alcohol and Magen David Adom [paramedics] outside.”

“We won’t accompany them to the huppa, we won’t be grandparents to their children,” she said.

At a memorial ceremony, Sigal described Norelle as “beautiful, laughing and loving,” and Roya as “gorgeous and gentle and a dream of light and hope.”

Norelle’s friend, Yarden Shirazi, wrote on Facebook that she was “the most beautiful girl in the world, who had life’s magic flowing through her, and lit up every place and every person she met on the way. Full of love and generosity, joy of life, endless optimism, my Nori was an angel that walked on earth.”

The owners of the Republic restaurant in Hod Hasharon where Roya worked as a waitress, described her to Ynet as full of “humility and self-confidence with a gentle smile that was full of life… she quickly integrated with the staff and became everybody’s friend. She always delved into everything and was eager to learn.”

The sisters’ aunt, Leeor Shtainer, wrote on Facebook that Roya, Norelle and Amit were “three rare flowers who grew and blossomed with the endless love and devotion of their parents and their family and friends around them. Our children.”

