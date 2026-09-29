Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Herzog condemns Jalud riot as ‘moral stain’

Today, 9:31 am
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President Isaac Herzog says law enforcement authorities must act “decisively” against settlement extremists who rioted overnight in the West Bank village of Jalud, torching property, clashing with troops and preventing a Palestinian family from returning to the home they were violently evicted from.

Writing on X, Herzog says the violence, “of utmost severity,” is a “moral stain [and] an attack on the rule of law and our most basic values as a nation.”

The rioters, he says, have “caused harm to the holiday of Sukkot, to the settling of the land and to the nation as a whole.”

“The violence is deeply contradictory to the values of Judaism,” Herzog states.

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