Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Herzog condemns Jalud riot as ‘moral stain’
President Isaac Herzog says law enforcement authorities must act “decisively” against settlement extremists who rioted overnight in the West Bank village of Jalud, torching property, clashing with troops and preventing a Palestinian family from returning to the home they were violently evicted from.
Writing on X, Herzog says the violence, “of utmost severity,” is a “moral stain [and] an attack on the rule of law and our most basic values as a nation.”
The rioters, he says, have “caused harm to the holiday of Sukkot, to the settling of the land and to the nation as a whole.”
“The violence is deeply contradictory to the values of Judaism,” Herzog states.
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