Over 100 settlers rioted in West Bank village, blocking return of Palestinian family, IDF says

More than 100 Israeli settlers rioted in the West Bank village of Jalud overnight, preventing Israeli forces from enabling a displaced Palestinian family from returning to their home, the military says.

The Tubasi family was forced to leave their home in Jalud, near Nablus, in July, following repeated harassment and violence by settlers.

Overnight, Israeli forces coordinated the return of the family to the home, but “more than 100 Israeli rioters were present in the village, blocking roads, setting tires on fire, and throwing stones at security forces,” the IDF says.

The army says the settlers also set fire to Palestinian homes, cars, and other property in the village.

Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian homes during an attack on Jalud village, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Follow: https://t.co/IpMPH24CA5 pic.twitter.com/Gdz1LX50BN — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) September 29, 2026

Three Border Police officers were lightly injured by the settlers, and damage was also caused to a vehicle belonging to the Israeli security forces, according to the military.

The IDF says that “due to the violence, the mission to return the family to their home was not completed.”

The forces used riot dispersal means against the settlers, and two suspects were detained, who the military says were handed over to the police for questioning.

Police officers plan to later enter the village with an IDF escort to collect findings, evidence, and take testimony for an investigation into the incident.

“The security establishment strongly condemns any harm to security personnel while carrying out their duties, as well as acts of vandalism and damage to property,” the statement says, with the IDF adding that “such incidents divert attention, undermine stability, and hinder the security forces’ defensive and counterterrorism activities.”