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Father of Nova victim slams Simchat Torah celebration at site: ‘Even the German Nazis don’t dance at Auschwitz’

Today, 9:41 am
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The father of a woman murdered at Nova on October 7, 2023, slams revelers who danced and sang in a Simchat Torah celebration at the festival site yesterday.

“It was one of my regular visits to the compound. I saw a group there dancing and partying,” Eran Litman, whose daughter Oriya was killed, tells Radio 103FM.

“There was an agreement that they would be in the far parking lots and not there. I demanded that they stop. I told them that my daughter danced her last dance there, and that the ground was saturated with the blood of our children, that even the German Nazis don’t dance at Auschwitz.”

“They ignored it, and continued to jump like deer. I grabbed their table and threw it, and then they panicked, some of them tried to push me. I didn’t flinch. The police came, someone from the JNF also came and promised that it wouldn’t happen, the police also promised that they would be removed, and I left,” he says.

According to Channel 12 news, police and the JNF, which manages the site, had prohibited the celebration from going ahead, but organizers said in a public statement on Thursday that the event had not been canceled.

Video from the scene shows the sea of red sculptural anemones, created to memorialize those killed, just meters from the dancing group.

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