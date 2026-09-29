Third Israeli arrested over Jalud rampage

A third Israeli has been detained on suspicion of participating in the overnight violence against troops and Palestinians in the West Bank village of Jalud, police say.

Earlier, two Israeli settlers from the northern and central West Bank, aged 15 and 17, were detained by IDF troops in Jalud and handed over to the police for questioning.

Police say that during searches for suspects who participated in the rioting and arson in the village, officers inspected a suspicious vehicle in the area, which was found to contain balaclavas and a club.

The vehicle also contained “findings” apparently linked to a suspect, an 18-year-old resident of Jerusalem, who was arrested, police say.

The suspect’s vehicle was seized, along with another car belonging to an Israeli found in the area, which police say is suspected to have been used by the assailants.

Police and Shin Bet investigators are preparing to enter Jalud later, under IDF escort, to collect evidence and take testimony for the investigation.