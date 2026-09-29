Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Ship struck in Hormuz, but crew safe and fire put out — monitor

By AFP Today, 3:33 pm
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An “unknown projectile” struck a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire on board that has been extinguished, a British maritime agency reports.

The ship was hit on Monday evening but the crew is since confirmed safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) says.

“The fire has since been extinguished and the vessel is underway,” the agency says. “There has been no reported environmental impact or damage assessment.”

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