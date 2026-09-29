Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
US State Department reissues vague response to West Bank settler riot
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
The US State Department reissues its previously employed vague statement in response to last night’s settler rampage in the Palestinian village of Jalud.
“We are aware of these reports and are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank,” a US State Department spokesperson says.
“We condemn criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and support appropriate investigations, legal accountability and judicial processes for those responsible,” the spokesperson adds.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here