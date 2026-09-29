Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

US State Department reissues vague response to West Bank settler riot

By Jacob Magid Today, 10:07 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

A burnt car is seen at one of the two Palestinian houses belonging to the Tubasi family, which were burned in the West Bank village of Jalud, September 29, 2026, following an overnight attack by Israeli settlers. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A burnt car is seen at one of the two Palestinian houses belonging to the Tubasi family, which were burned in the West Bank village of Jalud, September 29, 2026, following an overnight attack by Israeli settlers. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The US State Department reissues its previously employed vague statement in response to last night’s settler rampage in the Palestinian village of Jalud.

“We are aware of these reports and are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank,” a US State Department spokesperson says.

“We condemn criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and support appropriate investigations, legal accountability and judicial processes for those responsible,” the spokesperson adds.

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