Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
IDF: Siren in Gaza border community was false alarm
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A siren that sounded a short while ago in the Gaza border community of Nahal Oz was a false alarm, the military says.
The IDF says the siren was triggered by a “false identification.”
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