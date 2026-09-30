Fears of hijacking as plane from Dubai to Tel Aviv signals emergency, veers over Saudi Arabia; Israeli warplanes scramble

A commercial aircraft flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv signaled an emergency a short while ago, while turning around over Saudi Arabia.

The flydubai flight initially sent a “squawk code” of 7700, an international emergency signal, according to flight tracking data. It then sent a 7500 code, meaning a hijacking or unlawful interference, a short time later.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets have been scrambled toward the plane, according to security sources. Hebrew media reports that the prime minister and defense minister are holding emergency consultations.

The plane now no longer appears on flight tracking sites.

Some 180 passengers are reported to be on board.

#FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv squawking 7700 en route to Tel Aviv.https://t.co/BI5p7bTPrw pic.twitter.com/7fUP8XwwP3 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 30, 2026