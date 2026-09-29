Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Guy Kapulnik, Israeli actor and pilot, named as victim of light plane crash in California
Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, is named by his family as one of the fatalities in a light plane crash in California last week.
Kapulnik, from Moshav Karmei Yosef, was killed along with Taylor Laska, 33, in the crash near Hesperia Airport in the southern part of the US state, according to local media.
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