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Guy Kapulnik, Israeli actor and pilot, named as victim of light plane crash in California

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Actor Guy Kapulnik attends the Sloan Cocktails For War Games event during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival, on April 28, 2012, in New York City. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images/AFP)
Actor Guy Kapulnik attends the Sloan Cocktails For War Games event during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival, on April 28, 2012, in New York City. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images/AFP)

Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, is named by his family as one of the fatalities in a light plane crash in California last week.

Kapulnik, from Moshav Karmei Yosef, was killed along with Taylor Laska, 33, in the crash near Hesperia Airport in the southern part of the US state, according to local media.

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