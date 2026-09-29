Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Eisenkot’s Yashar party tells PM to update Lapid on potential threat to election to ensure it isn’t ‘political maneuver’
Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must update Opposition Leader Yair Lapid if there are security threats ahead of the upcoming election, in response to the premier’s warning today.
“If Netanyahu’s statements regarding the security threats are correct, this requires an immediate update to Opposition Leader Yair Lapid,” the party says on X, adding that such a meeting is needed “to ensure that it is indeed a genuine threat and not a political maneuver intended to harm the election.”
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