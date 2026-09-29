Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Netanyahu: Enemies may be planning to attack Israel before election

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:10 pm
3 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Tel Nof air base in a picture distributed on September 29, 2026. (Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Tel Nof air base in a picture distributed on September 29, 2026. (Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO)

There are suspicions that “enemies” may attempt to attack Israel ahead of the October 27 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims during a visit to the Tel Nof air base.

“We have indications that, ahead of the elections, our enemies will try to attack us,” he says in a video.

“So from here, from the Air Force base, from the long arm of Israel, I am sending you a message: Don’t mess with us — not now, and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere and at any time,” he adds in the Hebrew-language message.

Netanyahu, who has taken to preempting IDF announcements of high-value strikes as the vote nears, also boasts of killing over 100 terrorists in recent weeks in Gaza.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.