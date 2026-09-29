Netanyahu: Enemies may be planning to attack Israel before election

There are suspicions that “enemies” may attempt to attack Israel ahead of the October 27 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims during a visit to the Tel Nof air base.

“We have indications that, ahead of the elections, our enemies will try to attack us,” he says in a video.

“So from here, from the Air Force base, from the long arm of Israel, I am sending you a message: Don’t mess with us — not now, and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere and at any time,” he adds in the Hebrew-language message.

Netanyahu, who has taken to preempting IDF announcements of high-value strikes as the vote nears, also boasts of killing over 100 terrorists in recent weeks in Gaza.