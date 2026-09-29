Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Qatar: We are passing messages between the US and Iran

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:48 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Qatar is continuing to mediate and pass messages between the US and Iran “to build common ground that brings viewpoints closer and leads to a peaceful solution,” says Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Anjed Al-Ansari.

He stresses that Qatar is working for “de-escalation and restoring full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Qatar condemns the targeting of infrastructure, energy facilities, and ships, as this threatens the interests of peoples and violates the principles of international law and good neighborliness,” says Ansari. “The continuation of the crisis and instability in the region affects energy, food, and industrial supplies and increases pressure on the global economy.”

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