Senior Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, Netanyahu and Katz say

The commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City overnight, according to Palestinian media and Israeli leaders.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz say in a joint announcement that Izz al-Din al-Bik was targeted in the IDF strike, accusing the Northern Gaza Brigade commander of being involved in advancing attacks against Israeli forces and recruiting new terrorists.

مصادر محلية: استشهاد عز الدين البيك (أبو حمزة) "عشماوي"، قائد لواء شمال قطاع غزة في كتائب القسام، إثر الغارة الإسرائيلية فجراً على شقة في حي النصر غربي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/3ksY8O51Yb — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 29, 2026

“We will continue to hunt down and pursue all of the organization’s terrorists, from its commanders to its last operative, wherever they hide, until there is no Hamas in Gaza,” the statement reads.

According to Palestinian media, al-Bik was killed in a strike that hit an apartment in the al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City.

عاجل | طيران الاحتلال يشن 3 غارات تستهدف شارع النصر بمدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/Rc6QRceKl2 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 29, 2026

The IDF has not yet commented on the strike.

Al-Bik’s killing marks the third Hamas brigade commander killed by Israel in recent weeks, after the commander of the Rafah Brigade was killed on September 15 and the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade was killed on September 11.