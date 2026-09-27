Hezbollah fires explosive drone at troops, prompting strikes in response — IDF

Hezbollah launched an explosive drone at Israeli troops operating in the southern Lebanon buffer zone overnight, the military says, prompting strikes on the terror group’s sites in response.

The IDF says no injuries were caused by the drone.

Several Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon were struck in the response, including drone and anti-tank missile launching posts, the military says.

צה"ל תקף תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בתגובה לרחפן נפץ ששוגר לעבר כוחותינו במרחב הביטחוני מחבלים מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגרו הלילה רחפן נפץ לעבר כוחות צה"ל הפועלים במרחב הביטחוני שבדרום לבנון. אין נפגעים. בתגובה לכך, צה״ל תקף מהאוויר מטרות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במספר מרחבים… pic.twitter.com/XP2DGwngZ1 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 27, 2026