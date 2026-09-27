Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Hezbollah fires explosive drone at troops, prompting strikes in response — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:39 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Hezbollah launched an explosive drone at Israeli troops operating in the southern Lebanon buffer zone overnight, the military says, prompting strikes on the terror group’s sites in response.

The IDF says no injuries were caused by the drone.

Several Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon were struck in the response, including drone and anti-tank missile launching posts, the military says.

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