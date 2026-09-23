Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

French foreign minister says Palestinians ‘must’ hold election after repeated delays

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 5:10 pm
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France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot gives a press conference after a crisis meeting in Paris on March 2, 2026. (Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP)
France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot gives a press conference after a crisis meeting in Paris on March 2, 2026. (Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP)

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says the Palestinians “must” hold fresh elections amid growing international concerns that the vote will again be delayed because of logistical challenges.

“They absolutely must be held,” he says, noting that legislative polls had been slated for November 2026 and presidential elections for the first quarter of 2027. Neither election has been held in decades.

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