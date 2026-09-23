French foreign minister says Palestinians ‘must’ hold election after repeated delays
France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says the Palestinians “must” hold fresh elections amid growing international concerns that the vote will again be delayed because of logistical challenges.
“They absolutely must be held,” he says, noting that legislative polls had been slated for November 2026 and presidential elections for the first quarter of 2027. Neither election has been held in decades.
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