The parties in the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot announce that they will nominate retired Supreme Court justice Yosef Elron for state comptroller.

In June, Elron lost to Netanyahu’s longtime lawyer and adviser Michael Rabello in a second round of Knesset voting for the position, after defeating him in the first round. The High Court subsequently annulled Rabello’s election after at least six coalition lawmakers violated the law mandating a secret ballot by filming or openly displaying their votes, reportedly to demonstrate their support for Rabello.

The court ordered the Knesset to hold a new election promptly, but Netanyahu’s coalition declined to do so before the October 27 election, leaving the independent watchdog position vacant. Rabello formally withdrew his candidacy earlier this month after the pro-Netanyahu bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the election.

“At this complex time, the State of Israel needs strong, independent and professional state institutions,” Eisenkot, whose bloc opposes Netanyahu and is working to unseat him, says in a statement, accusing Netanyahu of deliberately leaving the position vacant as part of a “systematic campaign to weaken the gatekeepers and dismantle state institutions.”

“The appointment of a state comptroller of the highest caliber is an urgent necessity to safeguard institutional continuity and strengthen public trust,” he adds.

Elron, who served on the Supreme Court from 2017 until his retirement in 2024, is considered a staunch conservative. Justice Minister Yariv Levin previously sought unsuccessfully to have him appointed Supreme Court president instead of Isaac Amit. Both Amit and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara have praised his contributions to Israeli criminal jurisprudence.

The state comptroller serves as an independent watchdog, auditing government ministries and agencies to assess their adherence to the law, efficiency and proper functioning.