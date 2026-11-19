Denmark’s parliament unanimously ratifies a security agreement with the United States on Greenland, hoping to end a standoff over the Arctic island’s future that has rattled transatlantic relations.

The US, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich self-governing Danish territory of 57,000 people.

The executive agreement takes effect once Denmark’s foreign ministry tells the US in a diplomatic note that procedures are complete. It does not need approval from the US Senate.

It expands the US military’s role in Greenland, including permission to establish a “Golden Dome” missile defense system modeled on Israel’s Iron Dome, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

The signatories will now start work on a new Greenland law to screen outside investors on security grounds and on plans for two new US military bases, as outlined in the agreement, Denmark’s Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus tells Reuters.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.