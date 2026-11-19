The Jerusalem District Court extends until Tuesday the detention of a Palestinian student activist at Hebrew University who was detained on campus last week over an alleged conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

The court withholds approval, however, for a Shin Bet motion to place the student, Mahdi Tunsi, in detention for six months, after the agency failed to send a representative to give evidence at the closed-door hearing, according to an outlet affiliated with the left-wing organization Standing Together, in which Tunsi is active. Tunsi’s attorney has said police questioned the student mainly about his political activism, especially with Standing Together.

Police detained Tunsi, a 26-year-old criminology and sociology undergraduate from East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood, on the morning of November 8 at the university’s Mount Scopus dormitory complex. His brother Muhammad has said the family did not learn about the arrest until the next day, when they inquired at a police station after Tunsi’s friends told them he was missing. Tunsi does not hold Israeli citizenship. Ruth Onik, a friend of Tunsi’s, tells The Times of Israel that Tunsi had been denied a meeting with an attorney until yesterday.

Tunsi, who usually sports long hair, a beard and glasses, appeared at the hearing via video link shaved, with a buzzcut and without glasses, according to footage published by Rosa Media and by Joint List MK Ofer Cassif, who posted a video of himself inside the courthouse talking to Tunsi as dozens of supporters protested outside.

Rosa Media and Haaretz report that the judge ordered the Israel Prison Service to give Tunsi his glasses, despite police objections. According to Haaretz, the officers who arrested Tunsi at the Hebrew University campus refused to let him take his glasses.