Dozens of Haredi men and boys are protesting on Route 4 at the Geha Junction, a major interchange between the central cities of Petah Tikva and Bnei Brak, which police blocked ahead of time in anticipation of the demonstration.

Protesters can be heard chanting “We’ll die rather than enlist.”

המפגינים החלו לזרום לכיוון כביש 4. חסימות כבישים ועומסי תנועה כבדים באזור בני ברק וגוש דן. pic.twitter.com/cXtBPfgcs7 — זירת החדשות (@ZiratNews) November 19, 2026

According to Haredi media, the hardline Jerusalem Faction is protesting on Route 4 following the arrest at Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday of a Haredi yeshiva student who had failed to enlist.

Meanwhile, police say they used force to disperse Haredi rioters in Jerusalem who blocked a bus that was carrying soldiers.

מהומות בירושלים | המשטרה מפזרת מפגינים שחסמו אוטובוס שוטרי מחוז ירושלים ולוחמי מג"ב חילצו אוטובוס ובו חיילים, לאחר שמתפרעים חסמו את דרכו ברחוב שמואל הנביא בירושלים. צפוhttps://t.co/vQ7c4oMqOK pic.twitter.com/OdPgQJxwU8 — ערוץ 7 (@arutz7heb) November 19, 2026