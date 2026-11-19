Thursday’s landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority had been fretfully anticipated for months not just by the parties involved but also by Israel, due to the implications the ruling might — and likely will — have in the same court on South Africa’s allegations of genocide against the Jewish state.

Commentators indeed expressed concern following the decision that aspects of the Myanmar ruling will negatively impact Israel’s arguments at the ICJ, and make it harder to argue its case that it did not commit genocide during its war with Hamas in Gaza, following the terror group’s invasion and atrocities in Israel on October 7, 2023.

South Africa brought genocide charges against Israel at the ICJ in late 2023 over its conduct in that war. The case is still pending and will likely not be decided before 2030.

In the Myanmar ruling on Thursday, the ICJ found that the country violated three clauses of the 1948 Genocide Convention during what it called “clearance operations” against the Muslim Rohingya group in the country’s Rakhine State in 2017.

Specifically, the court found that Myanmar intentionally killed large numbers of Rohingya, caused members of that group serious bodily or mental harm, and imposed measures on the Rohingya intended to prevent births, all of which are explicitly prohibited by the Genocide Convention.

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Prof. Yuval Shany, a top Israeli expert in international law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said that one positive note was that the court did not, despite speculation, lower the bar for the “only reasonable inference” test, in which genocide must be the only reasonable conclusion that can be made of a country’s actions

He said, however, that the court looked more expansively than in past cases at “broader contextual factors” and the “circumstantial evidence” of the results of Myanmar’s actions against the Rohingya to reach its ruling.

This departed from the ICJ’s previous focus on establishing a pattern of conduct in military operations, and in the Myanmar case examined whether the state had previously discriminated against the Rohingya or subjected them to mistreatment,

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Specifically, the court looked at legislative and other discrimination against Rohingya, and the prevalence of anti-Rohingya hate speech in the country, military operations targeting the Rohingya before 2017, as well as the forcible displacement of Rohingya during and after the 2017 operations, in order to help establish genocidal intent.

The ICJ said that taken together, these elements “are important aspects of the broader contextual framework of the case from which inferences concerning the existence of genocidal intent might be drawn.”

Shany said that the ICJ’s decision to consider the broader contextual framework “allows the court to develop a holistic evaluation, and to then ask itself if genocide is the only reasonable inference to understand everything that has happened from that evaluation.”

This could be problematic for Israel, given claims before the outbreak of war against Israel’s blockade on Gaza, and previous rounds of conflict between Hamas and Israel in the territory.

Shany, who previously served as chairman of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, pointed out a further concern, noting that the ICJ ruled that genocide could be committed alongside counter-terrorism operations, and that the two were not mutually exclusive.

Myanmar had argued in its defense that it did not have genocidal intent, and was instead conducting military operations against the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), which it claimed was a terrorist group.

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The circumstances are very different, in particular in view of Hamas’s invasion on October 7, and the manner in which it fortified Gaza and built its military infrastructure throughout Gaza’s civilian spaces. But Israel, like Myanmar, argues in its defense that its war was a counter-terrorism operation, which was designed to eliminate Hamas and had no genocidal intent.

Shany added that a further problem for Israel could be the ICJ’s finding that a country’s compliance with what is called international humanitarian law, meaning the body of international law regulating armed conflict, does not automatically mean that that country did not commit genocide.

Myanmar argued in its defense that it had been conducting counter-terrorism operations against ARSA in Rakhine State, and that the deaths of terrorists, or incidental harm to civilians in such operations, do not come under the terms of the genocide convention if combatants alone were targeted.

The ICJ did not state in its ruling whether Myanmar had complied or not with international humanitarian law, but asserted that the laws regarding genocide and international humanitarian law were two distinct bodies of rules with different aims.

“The fact that members of a protected group could be lawfully targeted or incidentally harmed under international humanitarian law does not exclude the possibility that they may be killed or harmed with genocidal intent,” the court contended.

Israel has consistently argued that its military operations in Gaza have abided by international humanitarian law, including obeying the prohibitions on not targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and only using force proportionate to the military advantage it expected from an attack.

But the ICJ’s assertion that complying with such laws does not preclude genocidal intent is another problem for Israel in arguing its case against South Africa’s charges.

“This interplay between the laws of war and the Genocide Convention creates a lot of room for uncertainty,” said Shany.

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“The more holistic reading adopted by the ICJ will introduce a lack of clarity in the laws of genocide and expand the range of factors that can be looked at, and will introduce a lot of confusion as to what genocide is,” the professor adds.

“In terms of justice, it may have been a just decision; the Rohingya have been severely harmed by Myanmar and the atrocities that were committed might qualify as genocide, but it appears that the court has brought a lot of ambiguous factors into the mix which may muddy the waters, rather than clarify what genocide is.”

Another area of concern for Israel is the court’s finding that Myanmar violated the Genocide Convention by its failure to investigate and punish those violating the convention’s prohibition on incitement to genocide.

This finding is separate from the finding that Myanmar actually committed genocide.

The obligation to punish those suspected of violating the Genocide Convention, including the prohibition on incitement to genocide, “obliges a state party to effectively investigate, prosecute and punish” anyone suspected of such violations and impose effective penalties, the court found.

Shany said that “the Israeli case on these issues is weaker than on the main issue of genocide.”

“So far we have no commission of inquiry into the conduct of the war, there have been a few military investigations but very few prosecutions, and there have been no prosecutions on incitement to genocide either,” he noted.