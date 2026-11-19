SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Three leaders who view their nations as the world’s superpowers sat around a table together for the first time on Thursday to talk about reducing nuclear risks and resolving conflicts — a step they applauded as historic though they did not agree to any major breakthroughs.

US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin offered smiles and friendly handshakes, ending their talks at a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen by agreeing on points including UN reforms and a vow to get more fuel to the market. It remains to be seen if the gathering could mark a pivot in world history — or become a quickly forgotten photo op.

The leaders made only brief remarks at the beginning and didn’t take questions afterward, releasing a short statement that did not mention the wars in Ukraine or Iran, two issues that Trump said he raised with the leaders in separate one-on-ones earlier in the day.

The agreements were modest, but the rhetoric was not.

“We are really making history,” Trump said. “The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used.”

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Xi earlier said the meeting would focus on “promoting world peace.” Putin, for his part, said the countries “hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace.”

After the meeting, Xi called it positive, constructive and fruitful, while Putin described the talks as open and candid.

The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants “a new, improved and modernized” deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the US and Russian stockpiles.

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Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the meeting could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

“We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump,” Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

The leaders also talked about Iran and trade

The US president earlier had a separate one-on-one with Xi, their third substantial meeting this year.

Trump said they had a shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments from the Middle East that was repeatedly shut because of attacks in the Iran war. Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America.

Xi said that relations between the US and China have been “generally stable and improved” during Trump’s presidency. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Xi discussed Taiwan with Trump and said the two countries needed to improve communication on economic and trade issues.

Trump also added a separate sit-down with Putin, marking the first time the leaders have met for talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

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“Wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start,” Trump said, calling Putin “my friend.”

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, as relations between the US and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

The US president also added that the trio would talk about ways to “protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court.”

In their joint statement, the three countries took aim at the court, saying state officials should enjoy immunity from its prosecutions and warning that it should not abuse its jurisdiction. Putin is wanted by the court, and Trump’s administration has imposed sanctions on ICC officials and the institution itself as part of a campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the United States and its allies, including Israel.

Ties between Xi and Putin are stronger

The US president’s ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations. Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine — or allies like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.

Trump has long believed his ability to create personal connections gives him a diplomatic edge. Xi made a symbolic gesture of friendship Wednesday by taking the unusual step of greeting Air Force One on the tarmac, and the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.

But for all the compliments the US president has showered on the two autocrats, the warmth has not always been mutual — and Trump does not always appear to have the same deep relationship based on common interests that Xi and Putin share.

On Wednesday at APEC, Xi greeted Putin by calling him “my old friend.” The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his “dear friend.” China has helped economically support Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the US and its allies imposed new sanctions.

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By contrast, when Xi came to the White House for a state visit in September, he was far more restrained with Trump, saying they had built a “personal rapport and stayed in touch.” Trump and Xi have one more meeting planned this year, at the G20 summit in Florida in December.

There were also signs of friction Thursday in the US-China relationship despite Trump’s praise of Xi.

Chinese officials blocked a Bloomberg reporter, Annmarie Hordern, from the trilateral meeting after she asked a question at the earlier Trump-Xi session.

Chinese television showed a video of Trump appearing drowsy, while the White House posted a clip of Trump helping Xi up an escalator.