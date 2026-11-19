A mayor suspected of bribery was summoned for interrogation today for allegedly obstructing an investigation, police say, after what appeared to be luxury watches were discovered in a bag containing a Jewish prayer shawl and phylacteries, known as tallit and tefillin. The mayor had a relative pick the bag up from his office yesterday, police say.

Hebrew media identifies the suspect as Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar, who was barred from going to his office following his arrest last month on suspicion of taking bribes to sway public tenders in the central city. His wife and 22 others were also arrested in connection with the allegations.