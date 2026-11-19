Seven French nationals, including Adrien Guihal and Quentin Le Brun, who worked for the Islamic State jihadist group’s propaganda arm, go on trial in Iraq.

They are among 47 French citizens being tried in Iraq after they were transferred from Syria last year and charged with belonging to the group, which controlled large parts of both countries between 2014 and 2017.

The court has already handed prison terms to 16 of the group in trials that began in September, with most receiving life sentences.

The court listens to seven defendants, all of whom pleaded guilty except for one named Malek Hassan. Their verdict is set for November 26.

During his hearing Guihal, known as the voice that claimed the 2016 attacks in France for ISIS, reiterates that he wishes to return to France.

Guihal, who speaks in fluent Arabic, says he was only a translator with the group’s media department.

“They needed a translator, and I didn’t have the soul of a fighter,” he says, adding that with ISIS, “you translate, and you can’t argue.”

He claims he has renounced the group’s actions. “I have changed a lot, I am a new person,” he says.

When the judge asks whether he is guilty of joining the group, Guihal replies: “I am 100% guilty, but not of spreading terror.”

Quentin Le Brun, who appeared in a propaganda video for ISIS, asks the judge for a closed session, but his request is denied.

He tells the court he has worked as a translator and on designing ISIS publications.

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Iraq’s prisons are already overcrowded with suspected jihadists.

For years, courts have handed down hundreds of death and life sentences to people convicted of terrorism offenses, including foreign fighters.

In February, Iraq also received more than 5,700 ISIS detainees from over 60 countries after the United States transferred them from Syria, following years of detention in prisons run by Kurdish-led forces.

Trials for that group will start Sunday, according to a source in the court.