US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, Democrat of Michigan, says Israel should not be a country that identifies itself with a particular “culture or a faith,” while also acknowledging that both Israeli Jews and Palestinians have “equal claims to self-determination” in the Holy Land.

“I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens, does not identify itself with a culture or a faith, and that dignifies the rights of those citizens to live free under its laws,” El-Sayed says during an onstage interview with The Atlantic magazine.

El-Sayed, set to be perhaps the most outspoken opponent of Israel in the Senate, has not made similar statements rejecting Christian or Muslim countries around the world that are officially identified with a particular faith or culture. He has repeatedly questioned the idea of Jewish statehood, while saying that Israelis and Palestinians are both entitled to “peace, dignity and self-determination.”

“There needs to be a free, open Palestinian movement that can, on equal footing, negotiate with Jewish Israelis to think about what the ultimate peace should look like,” El-Sayed says in the interview. “Should it be two states? Should it be one state? Should it be 25 states? I don’t really know. That is not my decision to make.”

He adds, “But that should be a decision that is made by these two peoples with equal claims to self-determination on that land together, in a way that addresses their claims to self-determination in a peaceful way.”

Abdul El-Sayed on what Israel should be: I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens, does not identify itself with a culture or a faith, and that dignifies the rights of those citizens to live free under its laws. That's,… pic.twitter.com/lYRRTrQ96J — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026