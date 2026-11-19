Police say they arrested four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting in the northern Arab town of Arara this morning.

The victim has been identified as Fares Abu Ghazala, 74, of Umm al-Fahm.

He is the 204th Arab homicide victim this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives coexistence watchdog.

Police said earlier that the shooting was not nationalist in nature, meaning unlikely to be a terrorist act.